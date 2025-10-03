Trading Update: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Stock Endures 1.95% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) has gone up by 1.39% for the week, with a 7.59% rise in the past month and a 0.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.95% for DLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for DLR stock, with a simple moving average of 4.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) Right Now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.54x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DLR is 340.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of DLR was 1.51M shares.

DLR stock’s latest price update

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.34% in relation to its previous close of $171.45. However, the company has experienced a 1.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that Accelerate Planning & Implementation of Private AI Infrastructure at Scale, Powered by a Strategic Technology Collaboration DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the leading global provider of carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Dell Technologies and DXC to help solve enterprise AI challenges, streamline deployments and accelerate outcomes. The collaboration can bring AI directly to customers’ data, on their terms, through a combination of validated use cases, private AI solutions and expert-led implementation and end-to-end management.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLR reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for DLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 19th, 2025.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to DLR, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

DLR Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.29. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc saw 7.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Power Andrew, who sold 53,269 shares at the price of $175.16 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Power Andrew now owns 0 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc, valued at $9,330,598 using the latest closing price.

Power Andrew, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Digital Realty Trust Inc, sold 4,731 shares at $175.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that Power Andrew is holding 0 shares at $828,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc stands at 0.24%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 6.37%, with 3.00% for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.87 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.