Trading Update: Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Stock Endures 2.30% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has seen a -1.32% decrease in the past week, with a -9.62% drop in the past month, and a -15.39% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for BUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.71% for BUR’s stock, with a -11.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) Right Now?

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BUR is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BUR is 189.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.93% of that float. The average trading volume for BUR on October 03, 2025 was 1.50M shares.

BUR stock’s latest price update

The stock of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) has increased by 0.08% when compared to last closing price of $11.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Burford Capital Limited (“Burford”), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, announces that its board of directors (the “Board”) at a meeting held on September 26, 2025 approved and declared an interim dividend of 6.25 US cents per ordinary share for the year ending December 31, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of BUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BUR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BUR by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for BUR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $18 based on the research report published on June 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BUR reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for BUR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 06th, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BUR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

BUR Trading at -8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUR fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.52. In addition, Burford Capital Limited saw -10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BUR starting from BOGART CHRISTOPHER P, who sold 210,000 shares at the price of $14.60 back on Jul 09 ’25. After this action, BOGART CHRISTOPHER P now owns 278,862 shares of Burford Capital Limited, valued at $3,064,950 using the latest closing price.

Molot Jonathan Todd, the Chief Investment Officer of Burford Capital Limited, sold 210,000 shares at $14.60 during a trade that took place back on Jul 09 ’25, which means that Molot Jonathan Todd is holding 3,406,625 shares at $3,064,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.65% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Burford Capital Limited stands at 0.39%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 10.07%, with 3.89% for asset returns.

Based on Burford Capital Limited (BUR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $253.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.