Trading Update: Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) Stock Endures 8.83% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) has gone down by -25.77% for the week, with a -20.13% drop in the past month and a -21.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.83% for AREN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.55% for AREN stock, with a simple moving average of 18.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX: AREN) Right Now?

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX: AREN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.85x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AREN is 8.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.51% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of AREN was 231.32K shares.

AREN stock’s latest price update

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX: AREN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.38% in relation to its previous close of $5.17. However, the company has experienced a -25.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-22 that The Arena Group Holdings has executed a striking turnaround, posting four straight profitable quarters while driving robust organic revenue growth. AREN’s shift to an entrepreneurial publishing model and the termination of the Sports Illustrated contract have reduced costs and improved margins across its media brands. Despite a significant debt load, refinancing efforts with majority shareholder Manoj Bhargava could boost EPS and support further upside, with a new buyback program signaling undervaluation.

Analysts’ Opinion of AREN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AREN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AREN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AREN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $10 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

AREN Trading at -22.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.03%, as shares sank -23.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREN fell by -25.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +188.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, Arena Group Holdings Inc saw 545.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AREN starting from Lee Laura Anne, who sold 55,780 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Feb 12 ’25. After this action, Lee Laura Anne now owns 0 shares of Arena Group Holdings Inc, valued at $78,092 using the latest closing price.

Randall Cavitt, the Director of Arena Group Holdings Inc, purchased 55,780 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12 ’25, which means that Randall Cavitt is holding 290,958 shares at $78,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AREN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Arena Group Holdings Inc stands at 0.84%. The total capital return value is set at 0.42%.

Based on Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at -6.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $16.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.