Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TNXP is 1.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TNXP is 8.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.21% of that float. On October 03, 2025, TNXP’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

TNXP stock’s latest price update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP)’s stock price has dropped by -2.39% in relation to previous closing price of $24.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-09-30 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced the appointment of Ganesh Kamath as its head of market access, effective September 29, 2025. The biotechnology company said Kamath brings more than 25 years of market access, pricing, and commercial operations experience to Tonix.

TNXP’s Market Performance

TNXP’s stock has fallen by -0.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.29% and a quarterly drop of -31.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.51% for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.47% for TNXP’s stock, with a -16.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNXP

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNXP reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for TNXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 18th, 2019.

TNXP Trading at -30.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares sank -8.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.08. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp saw 78.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNXP starting from Taylor Carolyn E., who purchased 418 shares at the price of $36.03 back on Aug 21 ’25. After this action, Taylor Carolyn E. now owns 418 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp, valued at $15,061 using the latest closing price.

Treco James, the Director of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp, purchased 250 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20 ’25, which means that Treco James is holding 250 shares at $9,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.38% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp stands at -5.41%. The total capital return value is set at -0.49%. Equity return is now at value -77.51%, with -63.20% for asset returns.

Based on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -131.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$126.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.