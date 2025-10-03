Tianci International Inc (CIIT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Tianci International Inc (CIIT) has gone up by 1.65% for the week, with a 8.77% rise in the past month and a -15.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 24.18% for CIIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.21% for CIIT’s stock, with a -73.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tianci International Inc (NASDAQ: CIIT) Right Now?

The public float for CIIT is 7.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of CIIT was 163.01K shares.

CIIT stock’s latest price update

Tianci International Inc (NASDAQ: CIIT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.14% compared to its previous closing price of $0.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-08-05 that HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Tianci International Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIT) (“Tianci”) announced today that it has signed an agreement to purchase 5,000 DMT (“dry metric tons”) of chromite ore concentrate through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Roshing International Co., Limited. This agreement represents Tianci’s first step in entering the international market for mineral resources business.

CIIT Trading at -26.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.92%, as shares sank -4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIIT rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7280. In addition, Tianci International Inc saw -67.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12% for the present operating margin

0.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tianci International Inc stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.25%. Equity return is now at value -43.12%, with -40.54% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $0.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 56.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 325.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tianci International Inc (CIIT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.