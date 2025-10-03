Thomson-Reuters Corp (TRI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Thomson-Reuters Corp (NASDAQ: TRI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.69% compared to its previous closing price of $152.57. However, the company has seen a -4.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Conference call and webcast scheduled for 9:00 a.m. EST TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) announced today its third-quarter 2025 Earnings will be issued via news release on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Thomson-Reuters Corp (NASDAQ: TRI) Right Now?

Thomson-Reuters Corp (NASDAQ: TRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.85x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for TRI is 136.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of TRI was 1.72M shares.

TRI’s Market Performance

The stock of Thomson-Reuters Corp (TRI) has seen a -4.07% decrease in the past week, with a -14.64% drop in the past month, and a -24.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for TRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.79% for TRI’s stock, with a -15.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TRI by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for TRI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $212 based on the research report published on September 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TRI Trading at -13.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRI fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.31. In addition, Thomson-Reuters Corp saw -11.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Thomson-Reuters Corp stands at 0.22%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 13.26%, with 8.84% for asset returns.

Based on Thomson-Reuters Corp (TRI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.88 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Thomson-Reuters Corp (TRI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.