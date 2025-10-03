The Volatility of GH Research PLC’s (GHRS) Stock: A -0.45% Ratio for the Week

The stock of GH Research PLC (GHRS) has gone down by -0.45% for the week, with a -4.85% drop in the past month and a -10.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.18% for GHRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for GHRS’s stock, with a 12.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GHRS is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GHRS is 41.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. On October 03, 2025, GHRS’s average trading volume was 283.89K shares.

GHRS stock’s latest price update

The stock of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) has decreased by -1.69% when compared to last closing price of $13.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.45% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-07 that Global pivotal program initiation on track for 2026 Engagement with FDA on GH001 IND complete response ongoing The fully completed Open-Label Extension analysis confirms a 73% remission rate at 6 months with infrequent treatment visits and no psychotherapy Treatment was well tolerated and no treatment related serious adverse events were reported. There was no evidence of treatment-emergent suicidal ideation or behavior Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $308.7 million as of June 30, 2025 DUBLIN, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GH Research PLC (Nasdaq: GHRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients by developing a practice-changing treatment in depression, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provided updates on its business.

Analysts’ Opinion of GHRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GHRS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for GHRS by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for GHRS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $25 based on the research report published on June 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GHRS reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for GHRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to GHRS, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

GHRS Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHRS fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.39. In addition, GH Research PLC saw 99.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GHRS

The total capital return value is set at -0.17%. Equity return is now at value -16.35%, with -15.76% for asset returns.

Based on GH Research PLC (GHRS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -62.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -96.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$37.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GH Research PLC (GHRS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.