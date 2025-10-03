The Volatility of Brighthouse Financial Inc’s (BHF) Stock: A -5.55% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) has gone down by -5.55% for the week, with a 16.11% rise in the past month and a -2.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.96% for BHF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.62% for BHF’s stock, with a -2.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) is 5.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BHF is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for BHF is 56.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% of that float. On October 03, 2025, BHF’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

BHF stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) has decreased by -2.47% when compared to last closing price of $53.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that Brighthouse Financial stock gains on the back of higher annuity and life insurance sales, a high-quality portfolio, financial flexibility and prudent capital deployment.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BHF by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for BHF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $72 based on the research report published on March 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHF reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for BHF stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 19th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BHF, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

BHF Trading at 7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +17.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHF fell by -5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.57. In addition, Brighthouse Financial Inc saw 15.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHF starting from Lambert Myles, who sold 8,400 shares at the price of $58.66 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Lambert Myles now owns 27,377 shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc, valued at $492,753 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brighthouse Financial Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value 13.53%, with 0.28% for asset returns.

Based on Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $574.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.