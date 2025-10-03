The Impact of Market Fluctuations on QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR’s (QSG) Stock

The stock of QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) has gone down by -10.94% for the week, with a 4.58% rise in the past month and a -8.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.07% for QSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.63% for QSG’s stock, with a 37.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) is above average at 9.12x, Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for QSG is 33.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QSG on October 03, 2025 was 772.16K shares.

QSG stock’s latest price update

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.75% compared to its previous closing price of $8.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (the “Company”), a pop toy company dedicated to creating beloved collectibles and trend-defining experiences, today announced that in furtherance of its strategy to pursue product-driven growth with the pop toy business, the Company intends to enter into a series of transactions to restructure its established businesses, which includes its individual online learning services business. This restructuring will be accompanied by a planned rebranding to “Here Group Limited” and a change of its ticker symbol to “HERE,” subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 6, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for QSG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for QSG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $9.52 based on the research report published on June 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QSG reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for QSG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 21st, 2023.

QSG Trading at -4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSG fell by -11.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +224.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.41. In addition, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR saw 194.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.55%. Equity return is now at value 54.10%, with 23.25% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $395.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 82.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.