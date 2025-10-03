The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Powell Max Ltd’s (PMAX) Stock

The stock of Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) has seen a -1.99% decrease in the past week, with a -16.69% drop in the past month, and a -47.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.54% for PMAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.12% for PMAX’s stock, with a -53.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Powell Max Ltd (NASDAQ: PMAX) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.91.

The public float for PMAX is 3.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.15% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of PMAX was 1.25M shares.

PMAX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Powell Max Ltd (NASDAQ: PMAX) has decreased by -4.46% when compared to last closing price of $0.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Powell Max Limited (Nasdaq: PMAX) (the “Company” or “Powell Max”), a financial communications services provider headquartered in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited interim condensed financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

PMAX Trading at -18.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares sank -8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMAX fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2902. In addition, Powell Max Ltd saw -93.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Powell Max Ltd stands at -0.5%. The total capital return value is set at -0.72%. Equity return is now at value -344.73%, with -89.14% for asset returns.

Based on Powell Max Ltd (PMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$11.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.