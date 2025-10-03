The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Expion360 Inc’s (XPON) Stock

The stock of Expion360 Inc (XPON) has gone up by 14.52% for the week, with a 33.46% rise in the past month and a 91.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.78% for XPON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.87% for XPON’s stock, with a 36.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expion360 Inc (NASDAQ: XPON) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for XPON is 3.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XPON on October 03, 2025 was 8.87M shares.

XPON stock’s latest price update

Expion360 Inc (NASDAQ: XPON) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.78% compared to its previous closing price of $1.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-08 that Veteran Financial and Accounting Professional to Lead Next Phase of Company Growth REDMOND, Ore., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage, today announced the appointment of Shawna Bowin, Controller of Expion360, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, replacing Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer, who has also been serving as the Company’s interim Chief Financial Officer.

XPON Trading at 20.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares surge +39.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPON rose by +16.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3923. In addition, Expion360 Inc saw -65.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XPON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.67% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Expion360 Inc stands at -1.38%. The total capital return value is set at -2.01%. Equity return is now at value -504.67%, with -133.47% for asset returns.

Based on Expion360 Inc (XPON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$12.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Expion360 Inc (XPON) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.