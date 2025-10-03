The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ero Copper Corp’s (ERO) Stock

The stock of Ero Copper Corp (ERO) has gone up by 13.84% for the week, with a 40.58% rise in the past month and a 23.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.82% for ERO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.40% for ERO’s stock, with a 48.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) is above average at 15.23x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ERO is 94.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ERO on October 03, 2025 was 806.98K shares.

ERO stock’s latest price update

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.16% compared to its previous closing price of $20.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) closed at $20.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.08% move from the prior day.

ERO Trading at 35.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +42.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERO rose by +13.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.64. In addition, Ero Copper Corp saw -6.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.32% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ero Copper Corp stands at 0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 19.31%, with 8.91% for asset returns.

Based on Ero Copper Corp (ERO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 80.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $13.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ero Copper Corp (ERO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.