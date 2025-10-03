The Impact of Market Fluctuations on BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s (BBIO) Stock

The stock of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has seen a 8.73% increase in the past week, with a 2.78% gain in the past month, and a 21.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for BBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.35% for BBIO’s stock, with a 36.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BBIO is 162.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.98% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of BBIO was 2.55M shares.

BBIO stock’s latest price update

The stock of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) has decreased by -0.37% when compared to last closing price of $53.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. investors.com reported 2025-09-28 that BridgeBio Pharma said Sunday its heart-disease drug, Attruby, cut the risk of death almost in half in an exploratory study.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBIO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BBIO by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for BBIO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $56 based on the research report published on July 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBIO reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for BBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BBIO, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 09th of the current year.

BBIO Trading at 6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO rose by +8.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.06. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc saw 109.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from MCCORMICK FRANK, who sold 74,000 shares at the price of $53.16 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, MCCORMICK FRANK now owns 83,275 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc, valued at $3,933,544 using the latest closing price.

Kumar Neil, the Chief Executive Officer of BridgeBio Pharma Inc, sold 40,000 shares at $53.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05 ’25, which means that Kumar Neil is holding 875,686 shares at $2,122,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.78% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for BridgeBio Pharma Inc stands at -3.29%. The total capital return value is set at -0.72%.

Based on BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$436.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 51.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.