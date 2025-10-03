The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Almonty Industries Inc’s (ALM) Stock

The stock of Almonty Industries Inc (ALM) has gone up by 8.85% for the week, with a 46.08% rise in the past month and a 26.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.00% for ALM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.34% for ALM’s stock, with a 104.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Almonty Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ALM) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ALM is 137.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALM on October 03, 2025 was 975.94K shares.

ALM stock’s latest price update

Almonty Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ALM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.50% compared to its previous closing price of $6.0. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty” or the “Company“) (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII) (ASX: AII) (Frankfurt: ALI1), a leading global producer of tungsten critical to the U.S. defense and technology sectors, today announced that it has commenced a large-scale drilling program at its Sangdong Molybdenum Project (South Korea) in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province, South Korea (the “Sangdong Molybdenum Project”), to obtain data to confirm whether mineral reserves of molybdenum can be esta.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ALM by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ALM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $6.50 based on the research report published on August 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALM reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for ALM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 11th, 2025.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to ALM, setting the target price at $6.75 in the report published on July 28th of the current year.

ALM Trading at 33.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +45.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALM rose by +8.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Almonty Industries Inc saw 600.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALM

Equity return is now at value -347.32%, with -36.96% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Almonty Industries Inc (ALM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.