The -39.29% Simple Moving Average of Weave Communications Inc’s (WEAV) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) has seen a -6.56% decrease in the past week, with a -13.93% drop in the past month, and a -25.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for WEAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.74% for WEAV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weave Communications Inc (NYSE: WEAV) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WEAV is 66.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WEAV on October 03, 2025 was 1.04M shares.

WEAV stock’s latest price update

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE: WEAV)'s stock price has gone rise by 1.55% in comparison to its previous close of $6.45, however, the company has experienced a -6.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEAV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WEAV by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for WEAV in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $15 based on the research report published on February 26, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEAV reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for WEAV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 02nd, 2024.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to WEAV, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

WEAV Trading at -13.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEAV fell by -6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.42. In addition, Weave Communications Inc saw -48.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEAV starting from Christiansen Jason Paul, who sold 3,897 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, Christiansen Jason Paul now owns 313,484 shares of Weave Communications Inc, valued at $29,228 using the latest closing price.

Goodsell Erin, the Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec of Weave Communications Inc, sold 9,541 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22 ’25, which means that Goodsell Erin is holding 544,181 shares at $71,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Weave Communications Inc stands at -0.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.27%. Equity return is now at value -40.52%, with -15.23% for asset returns.

Based on Weave Communications Inc (WEAV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -19.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$11.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.