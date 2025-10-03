The -13.88% Decline of Fold Holdings inc’s (FLD) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, FLD stock has gone up by 10.34%, with a monthly gain of 15.84% and a quarterly plunge of -7.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.46% for Fold Holdings inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.27% for FLD’s stock, with a -34.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fold Holdings inc (NASDAQ: FLD) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FLD is 10.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLD on October 03, 2025 was 749.85K shares.

FLD stock’s latest price update

Fold Holdings inc (NASDAQ: FLD)’s stock price has soared by 4.50% in relation to previous closing price of $3.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. https://www.globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that Collaboration combines bitcoin rewards with Stripe’s global issuing infrastructure and Visa’s scale and security

Analysts’ Opinion of FLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLD stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for FLD by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for FLD in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $6.50 based on the research report published on July 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLD reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for FLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

FLD Trading at 4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares surge +10.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLD rose by +10.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.55. In addition, Fold Holdings inc saw -63.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLD starting from Young Bracebridge H Jr, who purchased 8,500 shares at the price of $3.45 back on Aug 26 ’25. After this action, Young Bracebridge H Jr now owns 23,500 shares of Fold Holdings inc, valued at $29,305 using the latest closing price.

Young Bracebridge H Jr, the Director of Fold Holdings inc, purchased 7,700 shares at $3.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19 ’25, which means that Young Bracebridge H Jr is holding 15,000 shares at $29,671 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.22% for the present operating margin

-4.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fold Holdings inc stands at -6.56%. The total capital return value is set at -0.1%. Equity return is now at value -54.34%, with -31.02% for asset returns.

Based on Fold Holdings inc (FLD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$2.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 49.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fold Holdings inc (FLD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.