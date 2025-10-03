The -13.88% Decline of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s (FWRG) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG) has gone up by 1.60% for the week, with a -13.34% drop in the past month and a -9.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.56% for FWRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.97% for FWRG’s stock, with a -10.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) Right Now?

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 243.43x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FWRG is 53.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.95% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of FWRG was 1.08M shares.

FWRG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) has surged by 1.27% when compared to previous closing price of $15.72, but the company has seen a 1.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-09 that First Watch delivered strong Q2 results, with traffic and same-store sales growth outpacing competitors, but missed EPS due to margin pressure. The chain’s growth pipeline is robust, with aggressive new openings and franchise acquisitions. Management raised full-year guidance for revenue and EBITDA, but margin compression and increased operating risk from more company-owned stores remain concerns.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWRG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for FWRG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FWRG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $22 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FWRG reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for FWRG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 17th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to FWRG, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

FWRG Trading at -8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWRG rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.58. In addition, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc saw 2.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWRG starting from ADVENT INTERNATIONAL, L.P., who sold 4,400,000 shares at the price of $17.67 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, ADVENT INTERNATIONAL, L.P. now owns 5,289,784 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc, valued at $77,748,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 0.69%, with 0.26% for asset returns.

Based on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $98.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 201.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.