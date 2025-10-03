The -13.88% Decline of Cibus Inc’s (CBUS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CBUS stock has gone up by 14.62%, with a monthly gain of 16.41% and a quarterly plunge of -3.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for Cibus Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.17% for CBUS’s stock, with a -25.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cibus Inc (NASDAQ: CBUS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CBUS is 33.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CBUS on October 03, 2025 was 199.71K shares.

CBUS stock’s latest price update

Cibus Inc (NASDAQ: CBUS)’s stock price has soared by 11.19% in relation to previous closing price of $1.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that Field testing confirms efficacy of HT2 trait in Canola under real-world conditions HT2 trait will be offered to potential seed licensing partners for introduction into commercial Canola seed products SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the “Company”), a leading agricultural technology company developing and licensing advanced gene edited plant traits that enable improved productivity, higher yields, lower input costs, and more sustainable farming, today announced the completion of field testing for its second-generation herbicide tolerance (HT2) edited Canola with positive results. “Our second-generation herbicide tolerance edited canola previously performed well in greenhouse trials and has now shown positive results in our 2025 Canola field trials,” said Jim Radtke, PhD, Senior VP of Product Development at Cibus.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBUS stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for CBUS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CBUS in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $25 based on the research report published on July 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBUS reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for CBUS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 19th, 2024.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to CBUS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

CBUS Trading at 6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +18.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBUS rose by +14.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3525. In addition, Cibus Inc saw -54.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBUS starting from Prante Gerhard, who sold 1,150 shares at the price of $1.92 back on Feb 25 ’25. After this action, Prante Gerhard now owns 7,707 shares of Cibus Inc, valued at $2,208 using the latest closing price.

Prante Gerhard, the Director of Cibus Inc, sold 1,150 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24 ’25, which means that Prante Gerhard is holding 8,857 shares at $2,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.36% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cibus Inc stands at -56.82%. The total capital return value is set at -0.86%. Equity return is now at value -160.72%, with -61.21% for asset returns.

Based on Cibus Inc (CBUS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$241.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cibus Inc (CBUS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.