Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) has seen a 1.26% increase in the past week, with a -3.79% drop in the past month, and a -12.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for TXRH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.50% for TXRH stock, with a simple moving average of -7.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) is 25.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TXRH is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 18 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TXRH is 66.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% of that float. On October 03, 2025, TXRH’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

TXRH stock’s latest price update

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH)’s stock price has increased by 1.38% compared to its previous closing price of $162.81. However, the company has seen a 1.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-09-18 that Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG 0.89%) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH -0.88%) have stumbled in recent weeks, likely prompting some investors to take a closer look at their stocks to see if their sell-offs are buying opportunities. The fast-casual burrito specialist’s stock has been crushed this year, declining about 35%, while the steakhouse’s stock is down 5% year to date and 20% from its 52-week high.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXRH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TXRH by listing it as a “In-line”. The predicted price for TXRH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $190 based on the research report published on September 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXRH reach a price target of $235. The rating they have provided for TXRH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to TXRH, setting the target price at $213 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

TXRH Trading at -4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXRH rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.24. In addition, Texas Roadhouse Inc saw -6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXRH starting from Mujica Hernan E., who sold 2,189 shares at the price of $172.40 back on Aug 21 ’25. After this action, Mujica Hernan E. now owns 17,553 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc, valued at $377,384 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Roadhouse Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 32.28%, with 14.32% for asset returns.

Based on Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $695.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 87.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.