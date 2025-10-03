Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.25% in comparison to its previous close of $28.87, however, the company has experienced a -0.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-01 that Tenable Holdings (TENB) is positioned as a leader in exposure management, evolving from vulnerability scanning to a comprehensive cybersecurity platform. TENB demonstrates double-digit revenue growth, strong recurring revenue, and improving non-GAAP profitability, but faces high stock-based compensation and stiff competition. The stock trades near 52-week lows and appears undervalued versus peers, offering potential upside, especially if operational efficiency and margin expansion continue.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TENB is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TENB is 118.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. On October 03, 2025, TENB’s average trading volume was 1.41M shares.

TENB’s Market Performance

TENB stock saw a decrease of -0.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for TENB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $42 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENB reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for TENB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to TENB, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

TENB Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.01. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc saw -27.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from SEAWELL A BROOKE, who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $30.80 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, SEAWELL A BROOKE now owns 0 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc, valued at $462,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -12.60%, with -2.78% for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $46.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.