Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) has plunged by -0.38% when compared to previous closing price of $39.4, but the company has seen a 4.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TDS is 100.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TDS on October 03, 2025 was 1.30M shares.

TDS’s Market Performance

TDS’s stock has seen a 4.81% increase for the week, with a -3.61% drop in the past month and a 10.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for Telephone And Data Systems, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.13% for TDS stock, with a simple moving average of 7.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TDS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for TDS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $51 based on the research report published on November 07, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDS reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for TDS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 08th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to TDS, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

TDS Trading at 1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDS rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.43. In addition, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc saw 68.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Telephone And Data Systems, Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value -0.81%, with -0.30% for asset returns.

Based on Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.