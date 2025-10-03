Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV) is 9.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNV is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SNV is 137.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On October 03, 2025, SNV’s average trading volume was 2.17M shares.

SNV stock’s latest price update

Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV)'s stock price has dropped by -1.07% in relation to previous closing price of $48.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SNV’s Market Performance

SNV’s stock has fallen by -2.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.40% and a quarterly drop of -12.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Synovus Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.61% for SNV’s stock, with a -3.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $56 based on the research report published on September 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNV reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for SNV stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 12th, 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNV, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on July 18th of the current year.

SNV Trading at -3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.48. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp saw 8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from Dierdorff Thomas T, who purchased 6,200 shares at the price of $50.56 back on Aug 28 ’25. After this action, Dierdorff Thomas T now owns 20,954 shares of Synovus Financial Corp, valued at $313,472 using the latest closing price.

Dierdorff Thomas T, the EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking of Synovus Financial Corp, sold 6,200 shares at $50.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28 ’25, which means that Dierdorff Thomas T is holding 14,754 shares at $313,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp stands at 0.22%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 14.71%, with 1.30% for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $665.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.