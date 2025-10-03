Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.11%relation to previous closing price of $9.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.37% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO) announced that it has entered into a Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the “Amended Credit Agreement”) with an aggregate borrowing capacity of $1.35 billion to address all near term maturities, extend the duration of the remaining in-place loans, and further strengthen the Company’s balance sheet.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) Right Now?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 438.03x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SHO is 187.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.06% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of SHO was 2.20M shares.

SHO’s Market Performance

SHO stock saw a decrease of -1.37% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.69% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.47% for SHO stock, with a simple moving average of -3.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SHO by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for SHO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for SHO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 16th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to SHO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

SHO Trading at 0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.57. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc saw -9.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 0.96%, with 0.64% for asset returns.

Based on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $203.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.