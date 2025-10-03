Streamex Corp (STEX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Streamex Corp (NASDAQ: STEX)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.31% in comparison to its previous close of $5.54, however, the company has experienced a -0.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a leader in institutional-grade tokenization of real-world assets, today announced the executive management team, will participate in one-to-one meetings at the Clear Street Disruptive Technology Conference at The Four Seasons Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, taking place November 19-20, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Streamex Corp (NASDAQ: STEX) Right Now?

STEX has 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for STEX is 26.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STEX on October 03, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

STEX’s Market Performance

The stock of Streamex Corp (STEX) has seen a -0.96% decrease in the past week, with a 19.63% rise in the past month, and a -52.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.40% for STEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.46% for STEX’s stock, with a 67.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STEX Trading at 8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares surge +26.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEX rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +280.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.67. In addition, Streamex Corp saw 1734.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEX starting from GIUSTRA FRANK, who purchased 128,205 shares at the price of $3.90 back on Aug 14 ’25. After this action, GIUSTRA FRANK now owns 128,205 shares of Streamex Corp, valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

GIUSTRA FRANK, the 10% Owner of Streamex Corp, purchased 50,000 shares at $4.69 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25 ’25, which means that GIUSTRA FRANK is holding 27,202 shares at $234,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Streamex Corp (STEX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.