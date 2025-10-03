State Street Corp (STT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, STT stock has gone up by 0.77%, with a monthly gain of 1.88% and a quarterly surge of 4.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for State Street Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.66% for STT stock, with a simple moving average of 15.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) Right Now?

State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STT is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for STT is 282.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STT on October 03, 2025 was 1.87M shares.

STT stock’s latest price update

The stock of State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) has increased by 1.53% when compared to last closing price of $113.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-01 that The October 2025 high-yield dividend watchlist highlights 10 stocks with an average forward yield of 3.95% and a projected 19.02% return. This month’s selection process lowered the yield threshold to 2.5%, expanding the pool to 69 companies and increasing diversification opportunities. The watchlist has delivered a 15.01% CAGR since inception, outperforming its 12% target and offering higher starting yields than SPY and VYM.

Analysts’ Opinion of STT

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STT reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for STT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 05th, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to STT, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

STT Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STT rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.24. In addition, State Street Corp saw 30.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STT starting from RICHARDS MICHAEL L, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $115.17 back on Aug 26 ’25. After this action, RICHARDS MICHAEL L now owns 40,126 shares of State Street Corp, valued at $115,170 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for State Street Corp stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 10.94%, with 0.81% for asset returns.

Based on State Street Corp (STT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.0 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -21.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, State Street Corp (STT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.