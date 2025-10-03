Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.93% compared to its previous closing price of $18.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed the most recent trading day at $18.53, moving 1.01% from the previous trading session.

Is It Worth Investing in Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK) is above average at 17.36x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SBLK is 89.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBLK on October 03, 2025 was 1.12M shares.

SBLK’s Market Performance

SBLK’s stock has seen a -4.78% decrease for the week, with a -3.98% drop in the past month and a 0.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for Star Bulk Carriers Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.78% for SBLK’s stock, with a 10.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBLK stocks, with DNB Markets repeating the rating for SBLK by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for SBLK in the upcoming period, according to DNB Markets is $20.20 based on the research report published on November 21, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBLK reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SBLK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to SBLK, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

SBLK Trading at -3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBLK fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.27. In addition, Star Bulk Carriers Corp saw -22.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Bulk Carriers Corp stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 5.11%, with 3.06% for asset returns.

Based on Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $565.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.