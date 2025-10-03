STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) has increased by 0.39% when compared to last closing price of $35.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — STAG Industrial, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:STAG) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2025 operating and financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) is above average at 28.41x. The 36-month beta value for STAG is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for STAG is 185.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.25% of that float. The average trading volume of STAG on October 03, 2025 was 1.44M shares.

STAG’s Market Performance

STAG stock saw a decrease of 4.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.62% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for STAG Industrial Inc (STAG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.85% for STAG’s stock, with a 2.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAG stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for STAG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for STAG in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $37 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STAG reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for STAG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2024.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to STAG, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

STAG Trading at 1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAG rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.60. In addition, STAG Industrial Inc saw -8.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAG starting from Guillemette Larry T, who sold 2,004 shares at the price of $35.20 back on Sep 23 ’25. After this action, Guillemette Larry T now owns 38,666 shares of STAG Industrial Inc, valued at $70,541 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for STAG Industrial Inc stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 6.89%, with 3.53% for asset returns.

Based on STAG Industrial Inc (STAG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $599.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In summary, STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.