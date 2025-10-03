SRX Health Solutions Inc’s (SRXH) Stock: A 4.64% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH) has seen a 4.04% increase in the past week, with a -11.90% drop in the past month, and a -45.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.04% for SRXH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.64% for SRXH’s stock, with a -63.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SRX Health Solutions Inc (AMEX: SRXH) Right Now?

SRX Health Solutions Inc (AMEX: SRXH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14x compared to its average ratio. SRXH has 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The public float for SRXH is 12.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRXH on October 03, 2025 was 12.88M shares.

SRXH stock’s latest price update

SRX Health Solutions Inc (AMEX: SRXH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.13% compared to its previous closing price of $0.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-26 that TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the “Company”), a leading global health and wellness company, today announced that on August 20, 2025, it received an official notice from NYSE Regulation indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards of NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) as set forth in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide. The notice was issued because the Company did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (the “Delinquent Report”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the required due date of August 19, 2025.

SRXH Trading at -4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRXH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.90%, as shares sank -7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRXH rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3368. In addition, SRX Health Solutions Inc saw -78.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRXH starting from Conacher Lionel F., who purchased 5,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Nov 20 ’24. After this action, Conacher Lionel F. now owns 37,232 shares of SRX Health Solutions Inc, valued at $8,550 using the latest closing price.

Conacher Lionel F., the Director of SRX Health Solutions Inc, sold 635 shares at $1.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23 ’24, which means that Conacher Lionel F. is holding 36,597 shares at $1,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRXH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for SRX Health Solutions Inc stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 5.86%. Equity return is now at value 37.38%, with 11.06% for asset returns.

Based on SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$7.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SRX Health Solutions Inc (SRXH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.