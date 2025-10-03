Spire Global Inc (SPIR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR)’s stock price has soared by 16.12% in relation to previous closing price of $11.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. marketbeat.com reported 2025-09-06 that Spire Global Inc. NYSE: SPIR is a small firm with a market capitalization of just $273 million, but it appears to be punching above its weight based on some recent positive news regarding new government contracts and a growing backlog. As the firm works to find a niche in the fast-growing satellite-based data space, it still faces hurdles, including a difficult path to positive operating cash flow, some shaky revenue forecasting, and shares that have plateaued in the last several months.

Is It Worth Investing in Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) Right Now?

SPIR has 36-month beta value of 2.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SPIR is 23.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPIR on October 03, 2025 was 526.66K shares.

SPIR’s Market Performance

SPIR stock saw an increase of 15.92% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 48.64% and a quarterly increase of 9.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.80% for Spire Global Inc (SPIR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.93% for SPIR’s stock, with a 15.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPIR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SPIR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SPIR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $20 based on the research report published on November 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPIR reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for SPIR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 14th, 2024.

SPIR Trading at 31.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +49.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPIR rose by +15.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.49. In addition, Spire Global Inc saw 31.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPIR starting from Platzer Peter, who sold 20,799 shares at the price of $10.92 back on Jul 22 ’25. After this action, Platzer Peter now owns 1,593,400 shares of Spire Global Inc, valued at $227,125 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.83% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Spire Global Inc stands at -0.98%. The total capital return value is set at -1.74%. Equity return is now at value -337.63%, with -42.47% for asset returns.

Based on Spire Global Inc (SPIR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.95 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 20.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$55.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spire Global Inc (SPIR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.