Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has surged by 2.19% when compared to previous closing price of $122.64, but the company has seen a 6.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that The latest trading day saw Southern Copper (SCCO) settling at $122.64, representing a +1.05% change from its previous close.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Right Now?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCCO is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 3 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SCCO is 74.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCCO on October 03, 2025 was 1.55M shares.

SCCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has seen a 6.24% increase in the past week, with a 24.17% rise in the past month, and a 19.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for SCCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.46% for SCCO stock, with a simple moving average of 32.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $99 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCCO reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for SCCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to SCCO, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

SCCO Trading at 22.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +24.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.43. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 12.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, who sold 200 shares at the price of $105.44 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL now owns 1,913 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $21,088 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sold 214 shares at $101.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 2,113 shares at $21,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.49% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at 0.3%. The total capital return value is set at 0.32%. Equity return is now at value 39.07%, with 19.34% for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.