South Bow Corp (SOBO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of South Bow Corp (SOBO) has seen a 0.95% increase in the past week, with a 4.99% gain in the past month, and a 10.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for SOBO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.47% for SOBO stock, with a simple moving average of 11.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in South Bow Corp (NYSE: SOBO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for South Bow Corp (NYSE: SOBO) is above average at 26.10x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for SOBO is 207.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SOBO on October 03, 2025 was 694.47K shares.

SOBO stock’s latest price update

The stock of South Bow Corp (NYSE: SOBO) has increased by 2.97% when compared to last closing price of $27.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-08 that South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Bevin Mark Wirzba – President, CEO & Director Martha Wilmot – Corporate Participant P. Van R. Dafoe – Senior VP & CFO Richard J.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOBO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SOBO by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for SOBO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $27 based on the research report published on August 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOBO reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for SOBO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 28th, 2025.

SOBO Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.63% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for SOBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for South Bow Corp stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 23.82%, with 5.47% for asset returns.

Based on South Bow Corp (SOBO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $991.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, South Bow Corp (SOBO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.