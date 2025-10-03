Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) has plunged by -2.21% when compared to previous closing price of $5.87, but the company has seen a -3.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the “Company”), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced grants of 116,150 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to four newly hired employees.

Is It Worth Investing in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SLDB is at 2.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SLDB is 58.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.04% of that float. The average trading volume for SLDB on October 03, 2025 was 1.19M shares.

SLDB’s Market Performance

SLDB stock saw a decrease of -3.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.17% and a quarterly a decrease of 14.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.12% for Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.37% for SLDB’s stock, with a 25.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLDB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SLDB by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SLDB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on June 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLDB reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for SLDB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2025.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to SLDB, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

SLDB Trading at -3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares surge +3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLDB fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.55. In addition, Solid Biosciences Inc saw -17.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLDB starting from Kahn Clare, who purchased 1,860 shares at the price of $5.34 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Kahn Clare now owns 2,960 shares of Solid Biosciences Inc, valued at $9,924 using the latest closing price.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv, the 10% Owner of Solid Biosciences Inc, purchased 1,000,000 shares at $4.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19 ’25, which means that Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv is holding 5,034,582 shares at $4,030,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.2% for the present operating margin

-0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Solid Biosciences Inc stands at -49.32%. The total capital return value is set at -0.56%. Equity return is now at value -68.25%, with -57.15% for asset returns.

Based on Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -550.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$121.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 105.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.