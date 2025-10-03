Smithfield Foods, Inc (SFD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SFD is 45.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.66% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of SFD was 1.19M shares.

SFD stock’s latest price update

Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: SFD)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.03% in comparison to its previous close of $23.4, however, the company has experienced a -1.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that CARS, CIB and SFD made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on October 2, 2025.

SFD’s Market Performance

SFD’s stock has fallen by -1.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.78% and a quarterly drop of -5.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Smithfield Foods, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.81% for SFD’s stock, with a 2.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SFD by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for SFD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on March 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFD reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for SFD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to SFD, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

SFD Trading at -5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.22% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFD starting from France Steven, who purchased 2,500 shares at the price of $23.25 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, France Steven now owns 70,000 shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc, valued at $58,125 using the latest closing price.

Hall Mark L., the Chief Financial Officer of Smithfield Foods, Inc, purchased 2,000 shares at $23.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08 ’25, which means that Hall Mark L. is holding 72,000 shares at $46,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Smithfield Foods, Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%.

Based on Smithfield Foods, Inc (SFD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.36 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Smithfield Foods, Inc (SFD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.