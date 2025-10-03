SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SKYX is also noteworthy at 2.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SKYX is 64.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. The average trading volume of SKYX on October 03, 2025 was 413.57K shares.

SKYX stock’s latest price update

SKYX Platforms Corp (NASDAQ: SKYX)’s stock price has plunge by -5.31%relation to previous closing price of $1.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prismmediawire.com reported 2025-10-01 that SKYX is Expected to Supply Over 10,000 Units Including its Advanced Smart Plug & Play Technologies comprising Ceiling Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lights, Down Lights, EXIT Signs, Emergency Lights, Indoor and Outdoor Wall Lights Among Other Advanced Smart Products Landmark Companies are Prominent Developers with 27 Years of Experience Building Tens of Thousands of Units

SKYX’s Market Performance

SKYX’s stock has fallen by -9.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.32% and a quarterly drop of -4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.33% for SKYX Platforms Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.24% for SKYX stock, with a simple moving average of -14.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYX stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for SKYX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SKYX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2 based on the research report published on September 10, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKYX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for SKYX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 29th, 2024.

SKYX Trading at -7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYX fell by -9.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2055. In addition, SKYX Platforms Corp saw 26.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.36% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for SKYX Platforms Corp stands at -0.41%. The total capital return value is set at -0.91%. Equity return is now at value -481.19%, with -54.65% for asset returns.

Based on SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.98. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$27.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In summary, SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.