Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.01% in relation to its previous close of $24.82. However, the company has experienced a -1.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that DENVER, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods” or the “Company”), a leader in the Nutritional Snacking category, today announced it will report financial results for its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 on Thursday, October 23, 2025. A press release will be issued that morning, followed by a live conference call beginning at 6:30 a.m. Mountain Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Geoff Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Bealer, Chief Financial Officer.

Is It Worth Investing in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is 17.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SMPL is 0.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SMPL is 92.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.59% of that float. On October 03, 2025, SMPL’s average trading volume was 1.36M shares.

SMPL’s Market Performance

SMPL stock saw a decrease of -1.86% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.32% for SMPL stock, with a simple moving average of -27.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMPL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SMPL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SMPL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $41 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMPL reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for SMPL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to SMPL, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on January 02nd of the previous year.

SMPL Trading at -14.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMPL fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.24. In addition, Simply Good Foods Co saw -30.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMPL starting from Tanner Geoff E, who purchased 6,050 shares at the price of $33.11 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, Tanner Geoff E now owns 98,190 shares of Simply Good Foods Co, valued at $200,297 using the latest closing price.

Heflin Stuart E. Jr., the SVP & General Manager, Quest of Simply Good Foods Co, sold 5,000 shares at $37.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11 ’25, which means that Heflin Stuart E. Jr. is holding 12,839 shares at $186,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Simply Good Foods Co stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 8.22%, with 6.29% for asset returns.

Based on Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $240.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.