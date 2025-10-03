Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.04%relation to previous closing price of $43.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Silgan Announces Pricing of New Senior Notes Offering.

Is It Worth Investing in Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is 15.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLGN is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SLGN is 88.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% of that float. On October 03, 2025, SLGN’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

SLGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) has seen a 2.70% increase in the past week, with a -4.38% drop in the past month, and a -24.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for SLGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.44% for SLGN stock, with a simple moving average of -16.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SLGN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SLGN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $57 based on the research report published on August 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLGN reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for SLGN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 09th, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to SLGN, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

SLGN Trading at -7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGN rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.24. In addition, Silgan Holdings Inc saw -18.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGN starting from LEWIS ROBERT B, who sold 11,000 shares at the price of $46.70 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, LEWIS ROBERT B now owns 142,378 shares of Silgan Holdings Inc, valued at $513,700 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Silgan Holdings Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 14.54%, with 3.53% for asset returns.

Based on Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $789.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.