Should You Invest in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) Now?

The 36-month beta value for VSH is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VSH is 122.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.06% of that float. The average trading volume for VSH on October 03, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

VSH stock’s latest price update

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE: VSH)’s stock price has increased by 2.59% compared to its previous closing price of $15.42. However, the company has seen a 6.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that Robust, Space-Saving Devices Shortlisted in ‘Passive / Interconnection / Electromechanical Product of the Year’ Category Robust, Space-Saving Devices Shortlisted in ‘Passive / Interconnection / Electromechanical Product of the Year’ Category

VSH’s Market Performance

VSH’s stock has risen by 6.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.68% and a quarterly drop of -8.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.29% for VSH stock, with a simple moving average of 0.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VSH by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for VSH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on December 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSH reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for VSH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 08th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to VSH, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 15th of the previous year.

VSH Trading at 2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSH rose by +6.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.32. In addition, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc saw -16.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSH starting from Cody Michael J, who purchased 250 shares at the price of $15.47 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, Cody Michael J now owns 60,419 shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, valued at $3,868 using the latest closing price.

Cody Michael J, the Director of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, purchased 3,500 shares at $16.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11 ’25, which means that Cody Michael J is holding 60,169 shares at $56,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -4.11%, with -2.09% for asset returns.

Based on Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $235.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.