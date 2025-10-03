Should You Invest in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Now?

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for VEEV is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for VEEV is 149.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.62% of that float. The average trading volume for VEEV on October 03, 2025 was 1.30M shares.

VEEV stock’s latest price update

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) has increased by 2.57% when compared to last closing price of $293.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Veeva (VEEV) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

VEEV’s Market Performance

VEEV’s stock has risen by 7.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.01% and a quarterly rise of 5.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Veeva Systems Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.60% for VEEV stock, with a simple moving average of 19.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $330 based on the research report published on September 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VEEV reach a price target of $300, previously predicting the price at $270. The rating they have provided for VEEV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 29th, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to VEEV, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

VEEV Trading at 6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +11.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV rose by +7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $282.18. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc saw 43.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc stands at 0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 13.70%, with 11.30% for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 15.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $730.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.