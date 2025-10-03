Should You Invest in Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX) Now?

The 36-month beta value for TOVX is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TOVX is 9.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume for TOVX on October 03, 2025 was 541.44K shares.

TOVX stock’s latest price update

Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX: TOVX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.00% in relation to its previous close of $0.4. However, the company has experienced a 4.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-11 that – Released positive topline data from the VIRAGE Phase 2b study of VCN-01 (zabilugene almadenorepvec); expanded data to be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2025 Congress in October –

TOVX’s Market Performance

Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX) has experienced a 4.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.58% drop in the past month, and a -8.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.56% for TOVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.48% for TOVX’s stock, with a -54.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOVX Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOVX rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4041. In addition, Theriva Biologics Inc saw -70.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.47% for the present operating margin

-0.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for Theriva Biologics Inc stands at -191.92%. The total capital return value is set at -0.89%. Equity return is now at value -154.46%, with -75.57% for asset returns.

Based on Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -14.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$25.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -45.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.