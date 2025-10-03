Should You Invest in Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR) Now?

The 36-month beta value for SPHR is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SPHR is 27.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 26.31% of that float. The average trading volume for SPHR on October 03, 2025 was 997.60K shares.

SPHR stock’s latest price update

Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE: SPHR)’s stock price has increased by 3.14% compared to its previous closing price of $63.72. However, the company has seen a 13.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-28 that Sphere Entertainment Co. is rated a buy, driven by strong demand for the Las Vegas Sphere and innovative entertainment experiences. SPHR’s financials have improved, with Sphere segment revenue up 16% and a significant turnaround in operating income, despite MSG Networks’ revenue decline. The Wizard of Oz immersive show and rapid stock buybacks highlight management confidence and the venue’s strong ROI potential.

SPHR’s Market Performance

SPHR’s stock has risen by 13.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 35.84% and a quarterly rise of 51.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.17% for Sphere Entertainment Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.25% for SPHR stock, with a simple moving average of 61.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPHR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SPHR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SPHR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $75 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPHR reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for SPHR stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Sell” to SPHR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 03rd of the previous year.

SPHR Trading at 34.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +35.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPHR rose by +13.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.55. In addition, Sphere Entertainment Co saw 48.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.33% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sphere Entertainment Co stands at -0.15%. The total capital return value is set at -0.1%. Equity return is now at value -2.03%, with -1.07% for asset returns.

Based on Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$23.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.