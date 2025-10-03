Should You Invest in Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Now?

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for QRVO is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 16 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for QRVO is 91.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.02% of that float. The average trading volume for QRVO on October 03, 2025 was 1.90M shares.

QRVO stock’s latest price update

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO)’s stock price has increased by 1.18% compared to its previous closing price of $90.47. However, the company has seen a -1.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that QRVO teams up with SIAE MICROELETTRONICA to develop advanced Ka-band satcom antennas, targeting defense, aerospace and NewSpace markets.

QRVO’s Market Performance

QRVO’s stock has fallen by -1.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.73% and a quarterly rise of 3.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.15% for Qorvo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.78% for QRVO stock, with a simple moving average of 16.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $95 based on the research report published on July 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRVO reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for QRVO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to QRVO, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on April 30th of the current year.

QRVO Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.83. In addition, Qorvo Inc saw -11.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from FEGO PAUL J, who sold 13,612 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, FEGO PAUL J now owns 54,558 shares of Qorvo Inc, valued at $1,293,140 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 2.33%, with 1.30% for asset returns.

Based on Qorvo Inc (QRVO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $441.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qorvo Inc (QRVO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.