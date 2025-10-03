Should You Invest in PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) Now?

The 36-month beta value for PSQH is at -0.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PSQH is 29.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.42% of that float. The average trading volume for PSQH on October 03, 2025 was 1.24M shares.

PSQH stock’s latest price update

PSQH’s Market Performance

PSQH’s stock has fallen by -1.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.58% and a quarterly drop of -6.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.05% for PSQ Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.96% for PSQH stock, with a simple moving average of -22.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSQH stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for PSQH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PSQH in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on January 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSQH reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for PSQH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2023.

PSQH Trading at 2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +24.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSQH fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0680. In addition, PSQ Holdings Inc saw -14.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSQH starting from Langston Willie, who purchased 27,000 shares at the price of $1.95 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Langston Willie now owns 274,776 shares of PSQ Holdings Inc, valued at $52,704 using the latest closing price.

Searle Bradley, the Chief Financial Officer of PSQ Holdings Inc, purchased 6,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Searle Bradley is holding 481,000 shares at $12,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.69% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for PSQ Holdings Inc stands at -1.69%. The total capital return value is set at -0.85%. Equity return is now at value -269.26%, with -84.50% for asset returns.

Based on PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$52.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.