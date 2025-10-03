Should You Invest in Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) Now?

The 36-month beta value for TARA is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TARA is 33.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.92% of that float. The average trading volume for TARA on October 03, 2025 was 325.15K shares.

TARA stock’s latest price update

The stock of Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) has decreased by -4.31% when compared to last closing price of $4.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.63% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA) (“Protara” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced the recent grants of inducement non-qualified stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) to one newly-hired employee.

TARA’s Market Performance

TARA’s stock has fallen by -1.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.65% and a quarterly rise of 46.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.66% for Protara Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.71% for TARA stock, with a simple moving average of 10.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TARA stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TARA by listing it as a “Sector Outperform”. The predicted price for TARA in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $12 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to TARA, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

TARA Trading at 26.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares surge +33.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TARA fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, Protara Therapeutics Inc saw 130.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TARA starting from Levy Richard S, who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $3.19 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Levy Richard S now owns 51,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics Inc, valued at $63,800 using the latest closing price.

Zummo Jacqueline, the Chf Scientific Operations Off of Protara Therapeutics Inc, sold 21,224 shares at $4.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26 ’25, which means that Zummo Jacqueline is holding 98,861 shares at $96,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-172.75% for the present operating margin

-0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Protara Therapeutics Inc stands at -153.2%. The total capital return value is set at -0.39%. Equity return is now at value -43.02%, with -39.34% for asset returns.

Based on Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -35.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$49.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 407.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.