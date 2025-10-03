Should You Invest in Open Text Corp (OTEX) Now?

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for OTEX is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OTEX is 248.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.21% of that float. The average trading volume for OTEX on October 03, 2025 was 1.47M shares.

OTEX stock’s latest price update

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.40%relation to previous closing price of $37.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that Transaction accelerates announced strategy of divesting non-core businesses WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to divest an on-premise solution (eDOCS), a part of its Analytics portfolio, to NetDocuments, for US$163 million in cash. The business to be divested is part of OpenText’s Analytics product group, primarily focused on automating the work of legal professionals, and contributed approximately $30 million in annual revenue in OpenText’s fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

OTEX’s Market Performance

Open Text Corp (OTEX) has seen a 1.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.43% gain in the past month and a 25.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for OTEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.15% for OTEX’s stock, with a 29.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTEX stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for OTEX by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for OTEX in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $45 based on the research report published on September 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTEX reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for OTEX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 12th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to OTEX, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

OTEX Trading at 13.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTEX rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.51. In addition, Open Text Corp saw 13.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Text Corp stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 10.73%, with 3.12% for asset returns.

Based on Open Text Corp (OTEX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.5 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Open Text Corp (OTEX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.