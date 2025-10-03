Should You Invest in FormFactor Inc (FORM) Now?

FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FORM is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FORM is 76.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.98% of that float. The average trading volume for FORM on October 03, 2025 was 807.25K shares.

FORM stock’s latest price update

FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM)’s stock price has plunge by 1.83%relation to previous closing price of $38.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), today announced management’s participation in the 17th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2025, being held Tuesday, October 7th at the Arrogant Butcher restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona.

FORM’s Market Performance

FormFactor Inc (FORM) has seen a 10.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 38.56% gain in the past month and a 8.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for FORM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.45% for FORM’s stock, with a 16.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FORM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FORM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FORM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for FORM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $31 based on the research report published on August 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FORM reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for FORM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 06th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to FORM, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

FORM Trading at 25.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +36.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORM rose by +10.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.85. In addition, FormFactor Inc saw -14.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FORM starting from STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY, who sold 3,600 shares at the price of $30.43 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY now owns 35,479 shares of FormFactor Inc, valued at $109,530 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FORM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for FormFactor Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 4.53%, with 3.76% for asset returns.

Based on FormFactor Inc (FORM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 98.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $112.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FormFactor Inc (FORM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.