Should You Invest in Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE) Now?

The 36-month beta value for FLYE is at -1.66.

The public float for FLYE is 15.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.59% of that float. The average trading volume for FLYE on October 03, 2025 was 2.66M shares.

FLYE stock’s latest price update

FLYE stock's latest price update

Fly-E Group Inc (NASDAQ: FLYE)'s stock price has increased by 8.16% compared to its previous closing price of $0.67. However, the company has seen a -6.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FLYE’s Market Performance

FLYE’s stock has fallen by -6.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.47% and a quarterly drop of -82.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.18% for Fly-E Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.07% for FLYE stock, with a simple moving average of -73.71% for the last 200 days.

FLYE Trading at -70.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.27%, as shares surge +12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYE fell by -6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7682. In addition, Fly-E Group Inc saw -73.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.26% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fly-E Group Inc stands at -0.31%. The total capital return value is set at -0.26%. Equity return is now at value -48.91%, with -18.09% for asset returns.

Based on Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at -231.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.