Should You Invest in DDC Enterprise Ltd (DDC) Now?

The 36-month beta value for DDC is at 5.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DDC is 7.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.71% of that float. The average trading volume for DDC on October 03, 2025 was 116.37K shares.

DDC stock’s latest price update

DDC Enterprise Ltd (AMEX: DDC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.51% in relation to its previous close of $8.35. However, the company has experienced a -16.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DDC Enterprise Limited (“DDC” or the “Company”), a global leader in corporate Bitcoin treasury innovation and Asian food platform, today announced the appointment of Dave Chapman, Co-Founder of OSL, to its Bitcoin Visionary Council (BVC). Mr. Chapman joins as the second external member of the Council, following the appointment of Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands. The DDC Bitcoin Visionary Council was established to bring together leading mi.

DDC’s Market Performance

DDC Enterprise Ltd (DDC) has experienced a -16.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -41.64% drop in the past month, and a -34.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.46% for DDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.60% for DDC’s stock, with a 4.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DDC Trading at -32.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.06%, as shares sank -28.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDC fell by -16.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.19. In addition, DDC Enterprise Ltd saw 20.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.5% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for DDC Enterprise Ltd stands at -0.62%. The total capital return value is set at -1.2%.

Based on DDC Enterprise Ltd (DDC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$128.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DDC Enterprise Ltd (DDC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.