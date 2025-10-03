Should You Invest in Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) Now?

Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE: CSL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CSL is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CSL is 42.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.06% of that float. The average trading volume for CSL on October 03, 2025 was 516.60K shares.

CSL stock’s latest price update

Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE: CSL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.48% in relation to its previous close of $331.95. However, the company has experienced a 0.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-02 that Carlisle Companies is rated a Buy, with shares undervalued after a correction and offering 14% upside to a $376 target price. CSL’s resilient earnings, robust cash flow, and capital returns (notably $700M in buybacks and a 17.6% dividend hike) support valuation. Despite margin compression from weak construction, stable demand for re-roofing and energy efficiency, plus acquisition synergies, underpin long-term growth.

CSL’s Market Performance

Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) has experienced a 0.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.72% drop in the past month, and a -16.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for CSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.64% for CSL’s stock, with a -10.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CSL by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for CSL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $395 based on the research report published on July 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSL reach a price target of $500. The rating they have provided for CSL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CSL, setting the target price at $455 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

CSL Trading at -10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -16.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSL rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $346.45. In addition, Carlisle Companies Inc saw -26.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Carlisle Companies Inc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 31.34%, with 13.11% for asset returns.

Based on Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.36 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.