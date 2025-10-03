Should You Invest in BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Now?

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BWXT is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BWXT is 91.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.77% of that float. The average trading volume for BWXT on October 03, 2025 was 1.17M shares.

BWXT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) has plunged by -0.79% when compared to previous closing price of $187.18, but the company has seen a 5.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that LYNCHBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) will issue a press release detailing third quarter 2025 results on Monday, November 3, 2025, after market close and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST. Listen-only participants are encouraged to participate and view the supporting presentation via the Internet at investors.bwxt.com. The dial-in numbers for participants are (U.S.) 1-800-715-9871 and (International) 1-646-307-1963; conference ID: 2465821. A replay of t.

BWXT’s Market Performance

BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) has experienced a 5.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.38% rise in the past month, and a 29.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for BWXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.44% for BWXT stock, with a simple moving average of 43.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWXT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for BWXT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for BWXT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $205 based on the research report published on September 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWXT reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for BWXT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to BWXT, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

BWXT Trading at 10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +13.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWXT rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.47. In addition, BWX Technologies Inc saw 70.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Melvin Leland D, the Director of BWX Technologies Inc, sold 600 shares at $178.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11 ’25, which means that Melvin Leland D is holding 5,579 shares at $106,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for BWX Technologies Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 26.97%, with 9.00% for asset returns.

Based on BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $474.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.