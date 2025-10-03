Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Stock Experiences -5.27% Monthly Change

The stock of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) has gone up by 1.12% for the week, with a -5.27% drop in the past month and a -2.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.79% for SHW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.33% for SHW’s stock, with a -1.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) Right Now?

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHW is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SHW is 231.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHW on October 03, 2025 was 1.85M shares.

SHW stock’s latest price update

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW)’s stock price has increased by 0.79% compared to its previous closing price of $341.22. However, the company has seen a 1.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-01 that The Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stock list for October 2025 targets a 12% long-term return, despite underperforming SPY and VIG in September. These 15 stocks offer a 1.4% average yield and have grown dividends at 19.1% annually over five years, with many trading at significant discounts. Recent changes include six new additions, with expected long-term CAGRs near 20% based on dividend yield theory and valuation metrics.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SHW by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SHW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $375 based on the research report published on August 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHW reach a price target of $385. The rating they have provided for SHW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 13th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SHW, setting the target price at $423 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

SHW Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $352.11. In addition, Sherwin-Williams Co saw -9.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from Binns Justin T, who sold 609 shares at the price of $368.82 back on Aug 25 ’25. After this action, Binns Justin T now owns 17,922 shares of Sherwin-Williams Co, valued at $224,611 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sherwin-Williams Co stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 62.43%, with 10.37% for asset returns.

Based on Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.